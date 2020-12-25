First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.156 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Strategic Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

First Trust Strategic Income ETF stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. First Trust Strategic Income ETF has a 12-month low of $37.26 and a 12-month high of $51.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.01.

