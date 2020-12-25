First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:FSZ)

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.153 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ FSZ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,649. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.44. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.97.

