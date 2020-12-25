First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Raises Dividend to $0.69 Per Share

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $8.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.66. 284,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,502. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.38 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.15.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.