FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) rose 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.56 and last traded at $65.47. Approximately 8,526 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 56,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.38.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 5.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C J Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 0.5% in the third quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 169,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter.

