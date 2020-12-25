FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on December 31st

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.172 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th.

ASET traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.32. 1,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,326. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.29. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $31.55.

