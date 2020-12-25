FNB Protocol Price Reaches $0.0055 on Exchanges (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last week, FNB Protocol has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. FNB Protocol has a market capitalization of $13.01 million and approximately $59,346.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FNB Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including Allbit and IDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FNB Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00134395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00021056 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00665205 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00163662 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.34 or 0.00350980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00095892 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00059711 BTC.

FNB Protocol Token Profile

FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,377,943,413 tokens. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol.

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FNB Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FNB Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.