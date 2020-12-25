Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

NYSE:FOR opened at $21.32 on Friday. Forestar Group has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.75.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $347.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Forestar Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 296.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,856 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 270.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,326 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

