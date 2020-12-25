FREE Coin (FREE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $16,184.00

FREE Coin (CURRENCY:FREE) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. FREE Coin has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $16,184.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FREE Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Token Store. Over the last week, FREE Coin has traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00135158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00021042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.21 or 0.00665051 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00164591 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.00351677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00096202 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00060469 BTC.

About FREE Coin

FREE Coin’s launch date was April 5th, 2018. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,998,999,997,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,704,057,259,292 tokens. FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FREE Coin is www.FREEcoin.technology.

Buying and Selling FREE Coin

FREE Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FREE Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FREE Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FREE Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

