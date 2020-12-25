Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.39. Freeport-McMoRan reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,500%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,776,851.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 92.4% in the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 10,743,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $168,008,000 after buying an additional 5,158,588 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth $77,683,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $105,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427,692 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,163,448 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $129,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232,334 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,224,564 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $303,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576,327 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $24.79 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $25.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.41 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.49.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

