Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Director Joel S. Marcus Sells 10,000 Shares

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Director Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $303,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,632,786.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FREQ opened at $33.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.07. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $42.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -48.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley started coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Frequency Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREQ. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 135.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 48,827 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,484,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

