FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Price Up 25%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s share price shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.91 and last traded at $13.42. 173,291,188 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 548% from the average session volume of 26,732,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCEL. BidaskClub downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. FuelCell Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 5.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $440,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 18.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.