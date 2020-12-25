FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) to post sales of $14.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.75 million. FVCBankcorp posted sales of $12.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full year sales of $55.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $55.13 million to $55.71 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $56.92 million, with estimates ranging from $55.70 million to $58.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FVCBankcorp.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 million.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st.

NASDAQ:FVCB opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.33. FVCBankcorp has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $17.64. The company has a market cap of $198.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

