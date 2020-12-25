FY2020 EPS Estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Decreased by SVB Leerink

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($7.46) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($7.37). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.22) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.69) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on ALNY. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.65.

Shares of ALNY opened at $137.56 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $167.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. The business had revenue of $125.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.50) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,971 shares of company stock worth $5,982,640 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,560,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

