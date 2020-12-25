FY2020 EPS Estimates for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Moelis & Company in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.49. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MC. TheStreet raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

NYSE:MC opened at $47.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.24. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.29. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $47.99.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.57 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 710.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 35,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,244,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,008.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 18,367 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $710,619.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,811.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,715 shares of company stock valued at $3,520,692 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 78.06%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

