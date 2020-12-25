FY2020 EPS Estimates for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Lifted by William Blair

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Quidel in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now anticipates that the company will earn $18.33 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $17.35.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Quidel to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $197.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.90 and a 200-day moving average of $220.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32 and a beta of 0.84. Quidel has a twelve month low of $71.90 and a twelve month high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.30 million. Quidel had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Quidel’s revenue for the quarter was up 276.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 3,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.17, for a total transaction of $852,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,441.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total transaction of $2,114,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,677,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,743 shares of company stock worth $6,206,332 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth $1,212,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 465.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Quidel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Quidel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Quidel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

