FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Graybug Vision in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim forecasts that the company will earn ($2.46) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Graybug Vision in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Graybug Vision in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Graybug Vision has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.

NASDAQ:GRAY opened at $28.18 on Thursday. Graybug Vision has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $37.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.33.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.96).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,178,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the third quarter valued at about $24,535,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the third quarter worth about $1,318,000. 0.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Graybug Vision news, Director Christy L. Shaffer bought 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. Its lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

