FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bank of Hawaii Co. Increased by DA Davidson (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $4.59 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.50.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share.

BOH has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $77.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $95.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 48.20%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe bought 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.27 per share, with a total value of $85,948.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 8.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 600,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,323,000 after acquiring an additional 48,270 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

