FY2021 EPS Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. Increased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.63 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.58.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.86.

EWBC opened at $50.39 on Thursday. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $51.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $373.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $448,709.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 138.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 263.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

