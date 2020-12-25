FY2021 EPS Estimates for Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Lifted by DA Davidson

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Luther Burbank in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.13.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Luther Burbank from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

LBC opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.81. Luther Burbank has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.58.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 7.21%.

In related news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Luther Burbank by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 119.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 22,161 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 117.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 52,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 28,329 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Luther Burbank by 216.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

