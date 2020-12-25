FY2021 EPS Estimates for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Reduced by Analyst

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for REGENXBIO in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($4.12) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.32). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s FY2022 earnings at ($3.82) EPS.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RGNX. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

RGNX opened at $48.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.64. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $54.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.95.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 222.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 572.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in REGENXBIO by 0.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 51,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in REGENXBIO by 15.9% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in REGENXBIO by 1.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in REGENXBIO by 6.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in REGENXBIO by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,520,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,084 shares of company stock worth $1,759,715 in the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.