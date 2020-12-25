FY2021 EPS Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Increased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $267.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.98 million.

TCBI has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $59.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $60.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 122.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 19,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $1,344,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.10 per share, with a total value of $43,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at $515,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

