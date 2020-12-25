FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Travis Perkins plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:TVPKF)

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Travis Perkins in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travis Perkins’ FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, December 18th.

OTCMKTS:TVPKF opened at $18.15 on Thursday. Travis Perkins has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.17.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

