FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:UBA)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.37 per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $24.88. The company has a market capitalization of $564.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 22.42%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,397,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,607,000 after acquiring an additional 231,276 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 445.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after buying an additional 591,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 15,144 shares in the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,732,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 282,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 106,807 shares in the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bryan O. Colley purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $80,442.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 39.16%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

