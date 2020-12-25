G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will report earnings per share of ($0.83) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($1.07). G1 Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.94) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($3.54). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million.

GTHX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. G1 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.60. 363,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $31.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.31. The firm has a market cap of $745.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.47.

In related news, Director Glenn P. Muir bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Seth Rudnick sold 18,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $385,741.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,569. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTHX. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,346 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 423,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after buying an additional 234,045 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 5,130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 119,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 116,825 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,527,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 226.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 97,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

