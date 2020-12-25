GAMB (GMB) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 25th. During the last week, GAMB has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. One GAMB token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and KuCoin. GAMB has a total market cap of $521,738.89 and $4,784.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GAMB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00047125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.46 or 0.00315934 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00030684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00016143 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 tokens. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GAMB Token Trading

GAMB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.