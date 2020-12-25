Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $1,212,472.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.21. 166,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,111. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.59. Garmin has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $123.55.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.36 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. Equities analysts expect that Garmin will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

