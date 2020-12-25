Gary Robert Moore Sells 30,000 Shares of Freegold Ventures Limited (FVL.TO) (TSE:FVL) Stock

Freegold Ventures Limited (FVL.TO) (TSE:FVL) Director Gary Robert Moore sold 30,000 shares of Freegold Ventures Limited (FVL.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.88, for a total value of C$26,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$206,800.

Shares of Freegold Ventures Limited (FVL.TO) stock opened at C$0.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$286.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -435.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 38.95 and a quick ratio of 38.20. Freegold Ventures Limited has a 52-week low of C$0.04 and a 52-week high of C$1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.12.

About Freegold Ventures Limited (FVL.TO)

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 50 patented and 94 unpatented federal claims, and 268 State of Alaska mining claims, which cover a total area of 14,630 acres; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

