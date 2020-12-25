Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO) (TSE:GXE) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share

Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO) (TSE:GXE) – Analysts at Beacon Securities raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO) in a research report issued on Monday, December 21st. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.11). Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy raised Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of GXE stock opened at C$0.27 on Wednesday. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.08 and a 12-month high of C$0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47.

Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO) (TSE:GXE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$21.05 million during the quarter.

Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE.TO) Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

