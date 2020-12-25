Genel Energy plc (GENL.L) (LON:GENL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $129.24

Genel Energy plc (GENL.L) (LON:GENL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $129.24 and traded as high as $141.00. Genel Energy plc (GENL.L) shares last traded at $141.00, with a volume of 154,261 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £395.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 130.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 129.36.

Genel Energy plc (GENL.L) Company Profile (LON:GENL)

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil Producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi oil and gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

