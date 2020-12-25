General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

GD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.53.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $149.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $190.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GD. United Bank increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 27.5% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 3,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $249,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 529,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,079,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

