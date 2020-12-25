General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives $10.33 Average PT from Brokerages

General Electric (NYSE:GE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. DZ Bank raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 31st.

General Electric stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 30,049,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,751,125. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,187,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,853,404,000 after buying an additional 7,629,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,190,277,000 after buying an additional 4,602,725 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,880,000 after buying an additional 14,253,265 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its holdings in General Electric by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,274,000 after buying an additional 4,215,596 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in General Electric by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,723,000 after buying an additional 7,327,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

