Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALF) Trading 11.2% Higher

Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALF)’s stock price traded up 11.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. 2,582 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 7,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58.

Genting Malaysia Berhad Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GMALF)

Genting Malaysia Berhad operates in the leisure and hospitality business covering theme parks, gaming, hotels, seaside resorts, and entertainment in Malaysia, the United Kingdom, Egypt, the United States, and the Bahamas. It operates through Leisure & Hospitality, and Properties segments. The Leisure & Hospitality segment comprises integrated resort activities, which include gaming, hotels, food and beverage, theme parks, and retail and entertainment attractions, as well as tours and travel related, and other supporting services.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Genting Malaysia Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genting Malaysia Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.