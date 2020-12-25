Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) (TSE:MIC) Rating Lowered to Tender at TD Securities

Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) (TSE:MIC) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a C$43.50 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 0.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on MIC. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$43.50 in a report on Sunday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) from C$38.00 to C$43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) from C$36.00 to C$43.50 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE MIC opened at C$43.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Genworth MI Canada Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$24.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.39.

Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) (TSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$173.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Genworth MI Canada Inc. will post 4.7600002 EPS for the current year.

In other Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) news, Senior Officer Robert John Piroli sold 691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.61, for a total value of C$30,134.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 334 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,565.74.

Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) Company Profile

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.