Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF)’s stock price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32.

Geodrill Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GDLLF)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and development drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. The company offers reverse circulation (RC), diamond core, air-core, RC grade control, water borehole, and underground drilling services.

