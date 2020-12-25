Gespeg Resources Ltd. (GCR.V) (CVE:GCR) Trading Down 17.6%

Shares of Gespeg Resources Ltd. (GCR.V) (CVE:GCR) dropped 17.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 150,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 308% from the average daily volume of 36,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a market cap of C$1.91 million and a P/E ratio of -4.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08.

About Gespeg Resources Ltd. (GCR.V) (CVE:GCR)

Gespeg Resources Ltd. engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company focuses on its copper mineral claims located in the Gaspe region of Quebec, Canada. It holds an interest in the Lac Arsenault project consisting of 75 claims covering a surface of 3,918 hectares or 39 square kilometers situated in the south-eastern part of the GaspÃ© Peninsula.

