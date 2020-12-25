Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,077,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.17% of Gilead Sciences worth $131,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,912,289,000 after acquiring an additional 14,619,279 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 718,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,370,000 after purchasing an additional 60,829 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 20,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 365.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 63,588 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $57.07 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.81 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.44.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GILD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

