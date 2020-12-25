Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

LAND has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of LAND opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.17. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.90 million, a P/E ratio of -119.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 49.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 33,381 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the second quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 83.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 33,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

