Glenville Bank (OTCMKTS:GLNV) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLNV) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $89.50 and last traded at $89.50. Approximately 24 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.00 and a 200-day moving average of $91.92.

Glenville Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLNV)

Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank of Scotia that provides various banking products and services for families and businesses. The company accepts checking and savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include mortgage, home equity, auto, boat, personal, equipment and vehicle, commercial mortgage, and government loans.

