Global X Funds – Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Shares Down 0.7%

Global X Funds – Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.77 and last traded at $31.83. Approximately 53,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 47,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.06.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average is $27.39.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Global X Funds - Global X E-commerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Funds - Global X E-commerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.