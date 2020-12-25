GlobalBoost-Y Achieves Market Capitalization of $972,337.62 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 42.4% against the US dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $972,337.62 and approximately $39,146.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for $0.0542 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,112.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $620.10 or 0.02571721 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.81 or 0.00496870 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.10 or 0.01302660 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.69 or 0.00641551 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.53 or 0.00255182 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00023597 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00067266 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

