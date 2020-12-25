Gold Poker (GPKR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10.00

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gold Poker has a market cap of $7,629.51 and $10.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00133208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00021055 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.67 or 0.00669219 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00162216 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.32 or 0.00361447 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00097835 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00061330 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com.

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

Gold Poker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

