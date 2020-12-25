Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Receives $16.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.44.

A number of research analysts have commented on GSBD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

NYSE GSBD traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $19.29. The stock had a trading volume of 124,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,585. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $31.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

In related news, Director Carlos E. Evans purchased 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $49,880.86. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,284.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 22,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 462.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 22,237 shares in the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.