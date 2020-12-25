GoldMint Reaches Market Capitalization of $209,550.10 (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 25th. During the last week, GoldMint has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. GoldMint has a total market cap of $209,550.10 and $62.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldMint coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000447 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00047497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.45 or 0.00324390 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00031302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00016524 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

MNTP is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

