Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) CEO Ryan M. Zink Acquires 5,000 Shares

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) CEO Ryan M. Zink acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $10,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,361 shares in the company, valued at $162,458.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $34.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Good Times Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.