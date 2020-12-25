Gores Holdings V (NASDAQ:GRSV) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 487,108 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 189% from the average daily volume of 168,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gores Holdings V stock. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 194,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 1.23% of Gores Holdings V at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Gores Holdings V (NASDAQ:GRSV)

Gores Holdings V Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

