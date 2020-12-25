Graft Trading Up 43.2% Over Last 7 Days (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 41.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One Graft coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Graft has traded 43.2% higher against the US dollar. Graft has a market cap of $145,032.83 and $42.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.73 or 0.00647205 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001054 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000387 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork.

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars.

