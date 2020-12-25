Graham (NYSE:GHC) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

Graham (NYSE:GHC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $524.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $456.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Graham has a twelve month low of $267.89 and a twelve month high of $650.30.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $8.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $3.72. Graham had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $716.98 million during the quarter.

In other Graham news, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 3,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.10, for a total value of $1,616,660.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,366,878.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,548 shares of company stock valued at $13,847,375. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Graham by 96.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Graham by 31.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Graham by 15.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Graham by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Graham by 61.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

