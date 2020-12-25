Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 55,059 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,885,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,059 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $165,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 118.4% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub downgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $103.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market cap of $182.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $109.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

