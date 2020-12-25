Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,744,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,183 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $184,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 53,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,700 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 170,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 89,265 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 31,270 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KO opened at $53.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $229.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

