Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $159.79 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,014,927 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 40,046 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.20% of Target worth $159,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $426,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Target by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 257,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 28.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,811 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 208,137 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Target by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,203 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 25,704 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target stock opened at $175.19 on Friday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $181.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.01. The stock has a market cap of $87.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.77.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 27,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $4,357,140.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,888 shares of company stock worth $6,003,593 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

